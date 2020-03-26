Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donna ANN STEWARt. View Sign Obituary

STEWART, Donna Ann January 27, 1938 - March 13, 2020 It is with great sadness the family of Donna share with you, the news she has lost her battle with cancer. Forever a woman to re-write the playbook, she managed to navigate her treatment with an infectious smile, sense of humour and steadfast determination. The eldest daughter of Walter and Elsie Green, she and her siblings, Ken and Trisha, enjoyed a charmed childhood in Vancouver. The love of her life was never far away - in 1959, she married the boy-next-door, Jim (Bud) Stewart. Together, they welcomed two children, Michael (Jaydee), Shelley (Wayne) and later grandchildren Layne and Claire. Never afraid of a good time, Donna surrounded herself with lifelong friends, many formed through her love of sport: a passionate golfer and later with lawn bowling. She leaves to mourn a remarkable legacy of family and friends. Her children take great comfort knowing she will be reunited with Dad on hole 2. Mum. Love you. We will honour our Mum with a Celebration of Life at Beach Grove Golf Club once it is safe to do so.





