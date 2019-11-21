Donna passed away peacefully with family by her side on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, in her 91st year on her 70th wedding anniversary. Predeceased by her loving husband, George, Donna is survived by her sons, David (Rita) of Tsawwassen and Doug (Lisa) of North Vancouver; and grandchildren, Lauren and Travis.
Donna enjoyed her family, animals, volunteering, horse riding, swimming, and travelling to many parts of the world. As we plant seeds from Donna's flowers, make her Christmas recipes, and follow her travel adventures through photos, we will cherish our memories of Donna's full and happy life.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff and volunteers at Delta View Care Centre for their compassionate care of Donna the past six years.
We will also miss the residents, their families, and Beau, the resident horse, who brought Donna so much joy. It has been a privilege to spend the past six years among such a special breed of caring people.
Published in The Delta Optimist from Nov. 21 to Dec. 20, 2019