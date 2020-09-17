It is with sadness that the family of Donna Mary Tobin (née Scott) announce her peaceful passing on September 11, 2020 in Delta, BC at the age of 76. Donna will be remembered by her loving, devoted husband of 57 years, Ernie; and their daughters, Debbie Tobin, and Michelle (Todd) Strukoff, her grandchildren; Kennedy and Parker. Brother; John (Barb) Scott and nephew; Wallace (Betty) Haney. Predeceased by her parents Charles and Myrtle Scott. Donna was born in Calgary, Alberta in 1944. She married Ernie in 1963, and later welcomed two daughters. You could often find her working as a bookkeeper, quilting, bowling, or volunteering. She was affiliated with Job's Daughters, and held a quiet Anglican Faith. Donna was an avid hockey and football fan. Donna received the honorary 'Mother Clucker' award, as well as B.G.E. (Best Grandma Ever). She loved all social gatherings and laughing. Her family and friends would describe her as, kind, generous, patient, devoted, warm hearted, gracious and empathetic. The family would like to thank Dr. Earl Goodman and all the recreation staff and caregivers at Mountain View Manor. As Donna requested there will be no service, instead her wishes were that we spend time laughing with our loved ones. In lieu of flowers, donations are welcome to a charity of your choosing or simply pay some kindness forward. Arrangements entrusted to Delta Funeral Home. (604) 946-6040