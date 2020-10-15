DOREEN FOXWELL (LONEY)
September 13 1937 - August 13 2020
Doreen Emily Foxwell (Loney) was born in Sooke, BC on September 13, 1937, to Stanley and Mary (Oxenham) Loney; eldest of three siblings, Ed Loney (Rich, Blaine, Reid) and Marilyn Sparkes Emsley (David Lumley, Susan Thomas, Selena Sparkes). Doreen spent her formative years growing up in Kelowna BC, and upon graduation from high school attended the Pitman School of Business in Kelowna, where she acquired the business skills to work at many interesting jobs during her working years. A love of people and travel brought her to work at Canadian Pacific Airlines as a reservations agent for the better part of 30 years until retirement. Doreen loved to travel, dance, sing, had a natural sense of style, humour, and laughter. She will be missed by many long time friends that span a lifetime.
Doreen is predeceased by her loving husband, Derek Wickham Foxwell, her parents, and her brother. She is survived by her sister, Marilyn; and children, Trevor Wickham Foxwell (Jody), Alison Lewis (Richard), and Dean Wickham Foxwell. She was a loving grandmother to Emily, Sarah, Kinsey, Jayden, Derek, Lauren and Justin. She will also be missed by nieces and nephews.
Doreen lost her 13-year battle with dementia and Alzheimer's, on August 13, 2020, one month before her 83rd birthday.
Until the very end, Doreen continued to laugh.
A private family memorial service has been held, and private internment will take place on December 7, 2020. Rest in peace, Doreen, we love you and miss you. You live on in the eyes of your children.Au
