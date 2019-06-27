WILLIS, Doris November 20, 1930 - May 24, 2019 Doris Willis, a long time Tsawwassen resident, passed away on May 24, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years Dudley, sons Russell (Amy) Graham, daughter Michele and three granddaughters. Born in England, Doris moved to Canada in 1957. Doris and Dudley were married in West Vancouver in 1961, where they started their family. Doris was a very capable and loving person who excelled in all her endeavours, most notably was her care and devotion to her family. Memorial donations to the Alzheimer's Society of B.C. (www.alzheimer.ca/en/bc) or to a charity of your choice, would be appreciated by the family. Condolences may be offered at www.deltafuneral.ca Delta Funeral Home (604) 946-6040
Published in The Delta Optimist from June 27 to June 28, 2019