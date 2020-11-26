1/1
Dorothy Chambers BROOKS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BROOKS, Dorothy Chambers Born in 1940 in Kilmarnock, Scotland, to Samuel and Ann Thomson. Dorothy immigrated to Canada in 1970 with her husband Lindsay and son Paul, eventually settling down in Tsawwassen, BC, where they attended Tsawwassen Alliance Church and welcomed their daughter Rhoda to the family. Dorothy had a quiet, steadfast, strength. Her strong faith and resilient character saw her through many challenging seasons in her life. Dorothy loved Jesus, others, books, gardens, dogs, chocolate, and a good cup of tea. She had a great smile and laugh, coupled with a grateful heart and disposition, which stayed with her until her passing on the evening of November 15, 2020, under the loving care of West Shore Laylum residential home. Dorothy is survived by her son, Paul Brooks (Darlene, Tyson and Shelby, Megan), and daughter Rhoda Strutt (Dave, Cassie, Katrina). Although she is missed, her impact goes on, and her family finds peace in knowing that she is now with her saviour. A small graveside service with immediate family will be held on November 27th at Boundary Bay Cemetery, with a video of the service available for viewing through Tsawwassen Alliance Church at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Alzheimer Society of BC. Online condolences may be made at www.deltafuneral.ca whom have been entrusted with the arrangements. Delta Funeral Home 604-946-6040




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delta Optimist from Nov. 26 to Dec. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Delta Funeral Home & Cremation Centre - Delta
5329 Ladner Trunk Rd.
Delta, BC V4K 1W6
(604) 946-6040
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved