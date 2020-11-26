BROOKS, Dorothy Chambers
Born in 1940 in Kilmarnock, Scotland, to Samuel and Ann Thomson. Dorothy immigrated to Canada in 1970 with her husband Lindsay and son Paul, eventually settling down in Tsawwassen, BC, where they attended Tsawwassen Alliance Church and welcomed their daughter Rhoda to the family. Dorothy had a quiet, steadfast, strength. Her strong faith and resilient character saw her through many challenging seasons in her life. Dorothy loved Jesus, others, books, gardens, dogs, chocolate, and a good cup of tea. She had a great smile and laugh, coupled with a grateful heart and disposition, which stayed with her until her passing on the evening of November 15, 2020, under the loving care of West Shore Laylum residential home. Dorothy is survived by her son, Paul Brooks (Darlene, Tyson and Shelby, Megan), and daughter Rhoda Strutt (Dave, Cassie, Katrina). Although she is missed, her impact goes on, and her family finds peace in knowing that she is now with her saviour. A small graveside service with immediate family will be held on November 27th at Boundary Bay Cemetery, with a video of the service available for viewing through Tsawwassen Alliance Church at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Alzheimer Society of BC. Online condolences may be made at www.deltafuneral.ca
