TERPSMA, Dorothy Grayce (née Mack) April 11, 1927 - June 12, 2019

TERPSMA, Dorothy Grayce (née Mack) April 11, 1927 - June 12, 2019 Grayce passed away on June 12, 2019, close to her family and farm community in Ladner BC. Determined and vibrant to the end, Grayce will be missed by many but especially her family: son David (Colleen); daughter Betsy Akke (John Palmeter); grandson David Terpsma (Ashley and great-grandson Theo); and granddaughter Christine Fegyverneki (James); in addition to numerous Dutch nieces and nephews (especially Akke and Roel deJong). Grayce was born April 11, 1927, as the only child of Stanley and Bessie Mack (née Gunn). She lived her entire life in the Lower Mainland, first in Burquitlam and New Westminster, and then relocating to Delta in 1951 to teach at Ladner Elementary School. While teaching and living in the family summer home at Boundary Bay, Grayce met the love of her life: a handsome Dutch immigrant named Ernie Terpsma (predeceased in 2013). There was a family joke that she was waiting for him when he arrived off the boat, while in reality he actually flew to Canada and had been working at Del Eden farm in Ladner for sometime before they met in Point Roberts. From their first date onward, the pair were inseparable. After marrying in 1954, their children David and Betsy were born and they built a new home at Boundary Bay. The young Terpsma family purchased a farm in East Delta in 1964 to pursue Ernie's dream of dairy farming. They started out with a mixed farm; however, barns were soon built to facilitate the pinnacle of Ernie's vision: a herd of registered Holstein-Friesian dairy cows. During this time Grayce was an attentive mother, gardener, farm manager, substitute teacher, active community member, 4-H leader, and treasurer of St. Stephen's United Church. The coffee pot was always on, and there was a daily whirlwind of people, pets and endless projects at the farm. After their son David took over the dairy, Grayce and Ernie changed gears and embrace retirement by relocating to Langley in 1988. They enjoyed friends, Holstein Canada meetings, fishing, time away in their RV and multiple trips to New Zealand, Europe and Hawaii. Grayce will be remembered for her talent for handiwork including crocheting, knitting, needlework and her unparalleled memory and story telling ability. Grayce cultivated friends wherever she went, and managed to stay in touch in the early days by letter, and later by phone and Skype. The family wishes to extend a special thanks to Cheryl Sellers, who was Grayce's 'angel' for the past 4+ years and to the caring staff at Irene Thomas Hospice. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Delta Hospital Foundation or Delta Hospice. A Remembrance Tea will be held at a later date. Condolences may be offered at







