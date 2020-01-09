Born in Vancouver, and raised by her older siblings, Albert (Mabel), Everett (Dorothy), Elizabeth (Ken Annandale), and Pearl (Cecil Getchell), after the early deaths of her mother and father, Dorothy's life was defined by her unwavering love for family and friends.
She fell in love with Duncan (deceased 1988) when he was on leave (RCAF) near the end of WWII. They soon married and had three children, Angus (Cindy), Judi (Gerry Clark), and Doug (Shelley).
Dorothy was an ardent volunteer at Simon Fraser Elementary and Chown Memorial United Church, a loyal friend, and a creative problem-solver. Her grandchildren, Aaron Clark (Stephanie Mercier), Travis Clark, Shannon (Chad Chapman), Michelle Robertson, and Jessi Redmond were her greatest joys; her great-grandchildren, Jayden, Gavin, Kiara, and Aoife were her treasures. She held her nieces and nephews close and welcomed every new member of the growing Irwin-Robertson clan with a hand-knit gift and a special place in her precious photo collection.
When faced with increasing mobility issues at the age of 83, she moved to Tsawwassen. There she made new friends and prevailed over new challenges at Abbeyfield Seniors Home and KinVillage West Court. She was grateful for the care she received from many compassionate staff members; the sun shone for her when Diann at the Abbeyfield, and Brenda, Roweena, or Suzanne at KinVillage were on shift.
Mom was the historian and heartbeat of our extended family. A celebration of her life will be held early in the New Year. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice.
Published in The Delta Optimist from Jan. 9 to Feb. 7, 2020