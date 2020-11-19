Duncan Chow passed away on October 22, 2020 at St Paul's Hospital at the age of 64. Duncan reunited with his beloved wife Debbie, who passed away last year. Duncan is survived by his three daughters: Emily, Laura (Conor) and Lyndsey (Bret); his dear siblings, and many loving family members and friends.



Duncan was born in Vancouver to Lily and Joseph Chow. He grew up in Vancouver and graduated from Churchill Secondary and UBC. He then joined and led the family business as his lifelong career. He moved to Ladner to raise his family and has been a resident ever since.



Duncan was well known for his outgoing personality, kind nature and involvement in a plethora of activities like fishing, biking, slow-pitch and hockey. He loved spending time with dear family and friends, and he had an incredible knack for planning, organizing and hosting gatherings, all to bring loved ones together.



A Celebration of Life will be postponed for now.



