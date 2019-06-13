Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ed Giles. View Sign Obituary

On June 1st the passing of our dad, Ed Giles, was sudden and quick. Without pain and without regret, he went to the heavens, to find his true love Joan, wife of 56 years.



From the oceans, the lakes and rivers, the lessons of life and the memories of family, friends, and love will never be lost. Your smile, your laugh, and your wisdom will always be remembered.



Cheers, Dad - we love you and will miss you every day.



On June 22nd, 2019, we will have a celebration of life, at 1615 Farrell Crescent, Delta BC, starting at 1 pm.

Published in The Delta Optimist from June 13 to July 12, 2019

