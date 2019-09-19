ASKIN, Edgar Everett March 29, 1928 - September 11, 2019 Sadly, Edgar "Peanuts" Askin left us September 11, 2019. He leaves behind his loving wife of 62 years, Beverley Askin and his five children, Charles (Michelle), Dwayne (Diane), Rodney (Lisa), Keith and Joann. Also missing him dearly are grandchildren and great grandchildren, James (Chrystal), Chris, Katie, Denise, Anthony (Kasha), Riley, Ezra and Emily; siblings, Ken (Betty), Joyce and Frances, and numerous nieces and nephews. Born in Macdonald, Manitoba, Ed moved to Ladner in 1965 to raise his family. He resided in that same home until his death. Retired from the Delta School Board for 30 years, Ed enjoyed his time tinkering with vehicles and other projects. As a long time parishioner of Saviour Lutheran Church in Ladner, one of his greatest memories was traveling with Labourers for Christ to the prairies to build senior residences. Ed enjoyed spending time with Bev on Mayne Island, and taking trips back to the prairies to visit family. In his later years he spent memorable time with his son Keith and could be seen out and about on his three wheel bike or riding transit. Those closest to Ed will remember him sharing his stories, his dreams, and often talking of still wanting a job, even into his 90's. The family is thankful he was able to find peace in his final hours. A service is being planned for Saturday, Oct 26 at Saviour Lutheran Church in Ladner. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to , Heart and Stroke Foundation or the CNIB.
Published in The Delta Optimist from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019