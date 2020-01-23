Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edith Thomson MALAHOFF. View Sign Obituary

MALAHOFF, Edith Thomson 1927 - 2020 Dee chose her last moments to be with us in the midst of a beautiful Vancouver snowfall. The newness of such a white world would be the newness of her absence in our lives. Dee passed away peacefully at 92 at her Kinsman home in Tsawwassen, January 13, 2020. Dee, daughter of the late Alec W. Jack and Mary Jack (nee Cowan), was predeceased by husband Steven Malahoff (1988). She will be greatly missed by children; Patrick (Debora), Robin (Elke), Brian (Felicia) and Stephanie (Christopher). Granny was so proud of her grandchildren; Bryn (Phillip), Riley (Evelyn), Taylor, Janine Bjorn, Sasha, Eva, Lachlan and Santiago and great grandchildren; Isla, Pearl, Angel and Miranda. Born in Vernon, Dee lived in Chilliwack, Duncan and Powell River as a child and came to love coastal B.C., with siblings Betty, Al and Moira. She found her calling as a teacher, graduating from Provincial Normal School, Vancouver, and teaching at University Hill School and later in Prince Rupert. She shared laughter and a Dunbar apartment with girlfriends Carolyn and Beth and remained lifelong friends too with Bev and Grace. She loved travel and cherished her Scottish cycling trip and European tour, traveling abroad on the SS United States in 1954. In 1956, Dee and Steven married in Nelson B.C. and all the talents of a school teacher she poured into her four children. Photos confirm pressed shirts, matching shorts, trimmed hair, grins, birthday cake with marshmallow rabbits, face paint and sewn costumes. Enjoying nature, Dee packed picnics in the Rockies, during deep loops through the American west and on Okanagan Lake. Despite many moves - Calgary, Lethbridge, Medicine Hat, Calgary, Kelowna - Dee made home everywhere and was famous for her nanimo bars, pineapple fluff, lemon meringue pies! A sought- after substitute teacher in Kelowna and Tsawwassen gave her enduring satisfaction, especially after the sad loss of Steve in 1988. She continued to 'step up' even when it was hard. Dee loved family, friends, biographies, beach walking, movies, gardens and ice cream. In her last weeks she sensed the miracle of it all. Dee received exceptional care from staff at Kinvillage Tsawwassen. Dee's family are forever grateful and would direct donations in Dee's honour to:





