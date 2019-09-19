Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward (Ted) SMART. View Sign Obituary

SMART, Edward (Ted) May 8, 1927 - September 6, 2019 Passed away peacefully in the early evening of September 6th in Delta, BC at the age of 92. Born in Watson, Saskatchewan in 1927, where Ted developed his always strong handshake, "gift of the gab", and huge love of hockey. He moved to Vancouver, BC in his teens where he eventually met his beautiful wife, Val. Rumor has it he and Val met during one of his many "visits" to the penalty box at the PNE Forum. Not long thereafter, Ted and Val were married, then raised their family in "the Dunbar area" of Vancouver where Ted was a well-loved coach of many sports teams in the community. After retiring as a realtor in Vancouver, Ted and Val moved to Tsawwassen, BC. Ted was predeceased by his wife Val in 2011, parents, William and Ellen, sisters Mabel and Ellen, and brother Bert. Dad, Papa, Grandpa is lovingly remembered by his daughter Gail (Mike), sons Greg (Jodie) and Gord (Dayna), grandchildren Keyrsten (Steve), Courtney (Brad), Madison and Keegan. Besides Ted's first love of family, friends and sports, he also loved all things Shuswap Lake where he and Val vacationed for 40 years in Celista, BC before finally settling full-time in Sorrento, BC. The Smart 5 Spot cabin and Sorrento Place were always a go-to stop for any family and friends who dropped by! Special thank you to the amazing Fraser Health staff at KinVillage, Tsawwassen, BC. At Ted's request there will be no service. However ... a toast to Ted, scotch in hand, would not be "out of bounds!" "God didn't make little green apples….."





