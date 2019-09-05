SYKES, Edwin Wayne May 14, 1945 - August 24, 2019 Gone home to be with the Lord on August 24, 2019 with his family by his side. Wayne was born and raised in Vancouver; passed away at Westshore Laylum. Predeceased by daughter Rebecca Lynne in 1973, father Edwin, mother Violet and sister Ruth. Survived by loving wife Marlene, three sons and families - Ben (Nicole and Ally), Stephen (Andreannne and Cassie), Eric (Heather, Joey, Nick, Logan and Journey); Niece and nephew Shannon and Corey. Also survived by many relatives and friends. Please make donations to the Union Gospel Mission. We would like to thanks Dr. James for his loving care and all of the Loving Angels at Westshore Laylum. No service by request.





