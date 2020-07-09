On Friday July 3, 2020, Egon Pedersen passed away peacefully at the age of 94.



Egon was born in Mou, Denmark in 1925, immigrating to Canada in 1955 settling in Vancouver. Egon was a commercial fisherman and traveled the world fishing, relocating to North Delta in 1974 to raise a family. He was a regular at the Annieville Slough and member of the N.D. Senior Center until he eventually moved to Langley in 2014. Egon enjoyed spending his retirement hours at the billiards tables and feeding wildlife on his walks.



Egon was predeceased by his lifetime love and wife of 50 years, Veronica in 2012. Egon is survived by his three children; son Michael (Tanya) and daughters Rose Short (Al) and Anita Carew (Peter) along with five grandchildren; Trevor, Jeremy, Brendan, Ryan and Maya.



His family is thankful for the care and dedication of the staff at Harrison Landing and during his final days to the exceptional nurses and Drs at Langley Memorial hospital.



Due to COVID precautions, the memorial service will be limited to immediate family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store