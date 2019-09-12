Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eileen Ames. View Sign Obituary

Eileen Ames slipped away peacefully after a brave push back against cancer.



She is survived by her loving son, Timothy; and his husband, Julian; and is predeceased by her loving husband, Malcolm (2014), of more than 60 years.



Mum lived a long and rich life, one which started in the UK with her brother, David (2019); and her sisters, Cynthia and Wendy. She spent the majority of her adult life in Tsawwassen where she worked as a claims adjuster for Travel Underwriters for many years before retiring.



Mum was very active socially and made friends wherever she went. Mum loved to swim. She went to Winskill pool most mornings for more than 20 years. Mum also felt strongly that making a contribution to others was the core of being a good person, so she volunteered as a green coat at YVR airport for 25 years and she made an effort to visit many seniors at the KinVillage's Assisted Living complex over the later part of her life. Mum was independent and a self-determined person who lived, loved and contributed to all those who had the opportunity to know her.



We will miss her but take comfort in her quick and peaceful passing. We appreciate the care she received in Delta Hospital, as well as from the BC Cancer team in Surrey, who all treated her so thoughtfully.



Mum's wishes for a small intimate celebration of her life which will be honoured at a later date. Any donations in her name can be made to either the BC Cancer Agency or Delta Hospital Community Foundation.

