Eileen G. KITTS
01/1925 - 07/2020
KITTS, Eileen G. January 1925 - July 2020 With great sadness we say goodbye to our wonderful mother, grandmother and great grandma of 95 years. Eileen passed away peacefully at Good Samaritan Delta View Care Centre where she had been a resident for over a year. She will be reunited with her beloved husband, Warren (2012) and dearly missed by her sons, David (Wendy) and John (Marie); grandchildren, Katharine, Matthew, Colin, Sean, Iain, and Dustin and great grandchildren, Oliver, Liam, Charlotte and Victoria. Eileen was a sincere and kind person, always willing to listen to others and offer a helpful opinion. She lived her life to the fullest in Vancouver, Ladner and Tsawwassen; a resident of both rural and urban communities. She was known for her wonderful baking, was a competitive bridge player and loved to play crib with her grandkids. The family is most grateful for the compassion and outstanding care given to Eileen by staff and nurses at Delta View Care Centre. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Delta Hospital are greatly appreciated. Condolences may be offered at www.deltafuneral.ca Delta Funeral Home (604) 946-6040




Published in Delta Optimist from Jul. 16 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Delta Funeral Home & Cremation Centre - Delta
5329 Ladner Trunk Rd.
Delta, BC V4K 1W6
(604) 946-6040
Memories & Condolences

