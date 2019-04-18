Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elfriede (Todtenhaupt) HILDEBRAND. View Sign

HILDEBRAND, Elfriede (nee Todtenhaupt) Passed away suddenly on April 6, 2019 at Delta Hospital. Elfriede was born to Johanna and Richard Todtenhaupt on February 27, 1934 in Königsberg Ostpreussen. During the war she was separated from her family and evacuated to Denmark. In 1946 the family was reunited. She married Gerhard Hildebrand in 1955. Ten years later the family immigrated to Canada to reunite with Gerhard's sister and other relatives. The last nine years she lived at Augustine House in Ladner. She was predeceased by her husband Gerhard Hildebrand on October 25, 2006 and her son Dieter Hildebrand. She is survived by her son Gerd (Maria), granddaughter Elisebeth, and sister Giesela (Fritz) Schulze. She was an active member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church for 52 years. For many years she enjoyed singing in the choir. She loved gardening and knitting. Elfriede will be remembered for her loving kindness and her 8:00 AM Birthday Calls. A Memorial service will be held at St. Marks Lutheran Church at 1573 E 18th Avenue, in Vancouver on April 18, 2019 at 2:00 PM followed by a reception. For online condolences visit,







14660 72 Ave

Surrey , BC V3S 2E7

(604) 596-8866

