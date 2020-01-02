Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth (Betty) FORSYTH. View Sign Obituary

FORSYTH, Elizabeth (Betty) 1929 - 2019 With deep sadness we announce Betty's sudden passing on November 21, 2019. Betty was the daughter of Elsie (Macleod) and Angus Mackenzie. She and her brother Douglas (d. 2018) grew up in Lennoxville, Quebec. Betty graduated in 1951 from the Montreal General Hospital School of Nursing and cherished friendships with classmates from those days throughout her life. Betty was the loving wife of Bill Forsyth (d. 2001) whom she met in Montreal while in training. She and Bill were married and called several cities across Canada home over the course of Bill's career, including Tsawwassen where they retired. Betty will be greatly missed by her children, Sheila (Wayne d.2004), Ian, and Jane (Grant). She always took great interest in their lives and those of her 5 granddaughters Brittany (Graham), Megan (Brian), Tamara (Sean), Madelyn (Ash), and Michaela (Matt). Her great grandchildren Rylan, Liam, Katelyn, and Penny were a source of great delight for her. Betty will also be missed by sister in law Betty (Randy), cousins and numerous nieces and nephews. Further to Betty's wishes there will be no service, but a private family gathering at a later date. If you so wish, donations in Betty's memory to the George C. Reifel Migratory Bird Sanctuary or Delta Hospital Foundation would be appreciated. You are invited to leave a personal message of condolence on the family's on-line obituary at: 604-946-7759







With deep sadness we announce Betty's sudden passing on November 21, 2019. Betty was the daughter of Elsie (Macleod) and Angus Mackenzie. She and her brother Douglas (d. 2018) grew up in Lennoxville, Quebec. Betty graduated in 1951 from the Montreal General Hospital School of Nursing and cherished friendships with classmates from those days throughout her life. Betty was the loving wife of Bill Forsyth (d. 2001) whom she met in Montreal while in training. She and Bill were married and called several cities across Canada home over the course of Bill's career, including Tsawwassen where they retired. Betty will be greatly missed by her children, Sheila (Wayne d.2004), Ian, and Jane (Grant). She always took great interest in their lives and those of her 5 granddaughters Brittany (Graham), Megan (Brian), Tamara (Sean), Madelyn (Ash), and Michaela (Matt). Her great grandchildren Rylan, Liam, Katelyn, and Penny were a source of great delight for her. Betty will also be missed by sister in law Betty (Randy), cousins and numerous nieces and nephews. Further to Betty's wishes there will be no service, but a private family gathering at a later date. If you so wish, donations in Betty's memory to the George C. Reifel Migratory Bird Sanctuary or Delta Hospital Foundation would be appreciated. You are invited to leave a personal message of condolence on the family's on-line obituary at: www.myalternatives.ca Published in The Delta Optimist from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Delta Optimist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close