FEDORUK, Elizabeth (Betty) Graham (nee Farrell) May 6, 1924 – August 24, 2020
It is with a heavy heart my sisters and I announce the passing of our Mum, Betty Fedoruk. Our Mum was welcomed into the world by her parents Henry and Susan (Blair) Farrell along with her sisters Kathleen and Lauretta on May 6, 1924. She was raised in the small farming community of Kincardine, Ontario. She is survived by her daughters Judy Smith, Sue Cambrey (Dennis), Stephanie Fedoruk and daughter-in-law Jo-Ann Fedoruk. 8 grandchildren, Scott Kolbeins (Nancy), Sandy Kolbeins (Angela), Glenn Fedoruk, Dean Fedoruk (Tasha), Aaron Cambrey, Farrell Cambrey, Katrina MacDonald and Jacob MacDonald and 8 great-grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews. Pre-deceased by her husband Stephen Fedoruk, son, William (Bill) Fedoruk, great-granddaughter Alexandra Kolbeins, sisters Kay Hutchings and Lauretta Elms and sister-in-law Lee Heddy. A truly modern woman, Mum left Ontario on her own in 1949 and travelled west to B.C., not knowing anyone. A trained nurse Mum acquired a job at Essondale Hospital in New Westminster. Mum met our Dad, Steve Fedoruk, on an outing with friends at the Branch 5 Legion, in Richmond. They courted a few years and they were married on December 18, 1958. Upon her marriage, Mum left Essondale to become a full-time wife, homemaker and a step-mum to Judy and Bill. In 1960, daughter Sue was born. In 1962 they decided to build a home on Ackroyd Road and moved in shortly after the birth of their second daughter Stephanie in 1963. Our parents lived on Ackroyd Road until 1988, moving to Eperson Road, then to their final home together on Ferry Road in Ladner. Dad passed away June 1996. In 1998 Mum sold the house and purchased her condo. From here, her travelling began, mostly cruising with our Dad's sister Lee and cousin Anne Beaver. In 1998 Mum sold her condo and moved to Augustine House and enjoyed all the services they could provide for her there. In her 90th year, still living independently we decided to move her to Campbell River where she resided at Berwick by the Sea to watch the cruise ships from her ocean view suite. In January 2019, still doing her best to be her independent self, but realizing she need just a little more help she moved to Evergreen Seniors Home. There she thoroughly enjoyed all they had to offer and her new found friendships with all the Evergreen staff. Our Mum passed peacefully on August 24th. Our Mum, as she had done all her life, charted her own course. We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to all the staff at Evergreen Seniors Home for their respect and compassionate care, they went above and beyond and we are forever grateful. There will be a celebration of life in the spring, May 2021. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the SPCA or to a charity of your choice. Condolences may be left for the family at: campbellriverfunerals.com
