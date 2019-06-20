DUNSTAN, Elizabeth (Betty) Louise (née MacVean) February 12, 1939 - June 13, 2019 Betty passed away at Royal Columbian Hospital on Thursday, June 13th, 2019 at the age of 80. Beloved wife of Ben for 57 years. Loving mother of Herb (Sharon), Ron, and Diana (Todd). Cherished grandmother of Sydney, Nolan, Dana, Quinn, Hope, Noah and Sam. Betty will be greatly missed by all of her extended family and friends. Betty had a passion for gardening, baseball, Jeopardy (tv show), travel and especially her grandchildren. She was kind and sweet, which endeared her to everyone who knew her, and she always saw to the needs of others before thinking of herself. She will be greatly missed by all of her extended family and wide circle of friends. A Celebration of Betty's Life has taken place. In memory of Betty, donations made to the Alzheimer's Society of B.C., would be greatly appreciated. Condolences may be offered at www.deltafuneral.ca Delta Funeral Home (604) 946-6040
Published in The Delta Optimist from June 20 to June 21, 2019