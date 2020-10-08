TRISTRAM, Elizabeth Walker (Bet, Betty) Passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020. Born in Winnipeg, Manitoba on July 1st, 1918. Younger daughter of the late Jeannie and James McMahon. Predeceased by Gordie on May 13, 2007, beloved husband of sixty seven years and by sister and brother-in-law Margaret and Allan Keltie. World War II affected many of her generation and thanks was given for the safe return of Gordie after serving 5 1/2 years overseas. She enjoyed sports and over the years was actively involved in several golf and curling clubs. Ladies Captain, Beach Grove Golf Club (1973 - 1974) and on the board of the Leawood Golf and Country Club, Kansas City. Many friends were made and kept through the clubs that she belonged to. She had a long and happy life, a rewarding business career and a great marriage. She enjoyed her garden, the visiting birds and dogs, and was blessed with good friends and neighbours. She was survived by nieces Janet Acheson (Gary), Joyce Keltie and Diane Simon (David), nephews Richard Keltie (Kayla), great nieces Kristin Boser (Ryan), Michelle Fogolin (Rory), Leanne Cobb (Brad). Also, Great Great nieces and nephews of the fourth generation. No service by request. A private family Interim in the spring of 2021.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store