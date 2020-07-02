It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Elsie Woodward (nee Brown), born February 10, 1939 in Ryhope, Sunderland in the County of Durham. Elsie passed away peacefully with her family at her side on June 8, 2020 in Campbell River, British Columbia, Canada. She will be dearly missed by her devoted husband, Peter, children Robert (Judy) and Julie (Allan), and adored grandsons, Ben (Mackenzie) and Sam. Elsie is survived by sisters Audrey, Lilian and Elizabeth, sister in law, Janis, and nieces and nephews in Canada and England. She was predeceased by father John Robert, mother Emily Mary and sister, Ethel.



Elsie met the love of her life, Peter, in Sunderland, England in 1959 and followed that love to Canada, with baby, Robert, in 1962. After several years on the West Coast and a few years in Ottawa, they returned to the West to settle in Richmond, BC where Elsie raised her children. She worked and loved her role as Secretary at South Arm United Church for over 11 years, however, it was the many committees and friends at the church that gave Elsie fulfillment and the opportunity to explore her great creativity. She loved designing and making banners for the church, or spending endless hours creating beautiful needlepoint designs. She resigned only to devote more time to her other love, her two grandsons, and to enjoy time at the cottage, on Mayne Island. Elsie was always feisty and never shy to give her opinion regardless of the company but was a constant rock for her family and those around her.



A thank you to all the staff and management at Evergreen Seniors Home that allowed mom to spend her last days with dignity and her family by her side. A private service will be held at Evergreen in Campbell River to be followed by a burial at South Arm United Church memorial garden at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer Society or Evergreen Seniors Home are welcomed.



