Emily J. McInnes
August 08, 1932 - March 19, 2020
McInnes – Emily Janet (nee Campbell) passed away peacefully on March 19, 2020. Born in Halifax, NS on August 8, 1932, her family moved to Vancouver in 1939. She met Douglas McInnes while attending UBC, and they married in 1957. After living and working in Oliver for a few years, they returned to Vancouver, where she devoted her life to raising her children and looking after her family. Exceptionally kind, with a wonderful sense of humour, she always saw the best in everyone. Predeceased by Douglas in 2017, she will be deeply missed by her daughter Alison (Kerry) and son Scott (Benita); beloved grandchildren Liam, Evan and Taya; brothers Gordon (Joyce) and Duncan; and many nieces and nephews. Heartfelt thanks to the staff of both the Delta Hospital and the Irene Thomas Hospice in Ladner for the outstanding care she received during her stay. A Celebration of Emily’s life will be held at a later date.

Published in Delta Optimist from Jul. 30 to Aug. 1, 2020.
