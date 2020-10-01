KELLY, Ephraim Phillip
It is with sadness that the family of Ephraim Phillip Kelly announce his passing on September 13, 2020 at Surrey Memorial Hospital at the age of 80. Ephraim will be remembered by his loving family, Jim (Linda), Cliff (Rachelle). Sister; Ilsa (Ed) the Scott family of the USA and was a proud grandfather to Anthony, Mireya, Noah and Nathan. He will also be remembered by his late spouses family; Wally, Freda, Mark, Grant and Allison. Ephraim is predeceased by his parents Rookie and Mina; Spouse Joyce; Brothers Francis and Humphry; Sisters Blanca, Nilca and Anolda. Ephraim was born in Oranjestad, Aruba in 1940. Ephraim was known as a family man who was always at every event, birthday or celebration. Ephraim was an avid fisherman who loved to spend time on one of his many boats catching Salmon. Some of his favorite locations included Sooke in Vancouver Island, Gold River and Qualicum Beach. He retired the age 55 from Safeway as an inspector of quality control. The family would like to thank the team of doctors and nurses lead by James Bond at Surrey Memorial Hospital and the BC Cancer Society
. In lieu of flowers, donations are welcome to the BC Cancer Society
and the Terry Fox Foundation. Funeral Arrangements Entrusted to Delta Funeral Home. Online condolences can be made at www.deltafuneral.ca
Delta Funeral Home (604) 946-6040