Eric FOWEATHER

FOWEATHER, Eric In 1956, my beloved father left the R.A.F. where he was a test pilot following WWll, to come half way 'round the world to a little town called Ladner. He was restless for adventure! (He always called it "ants in his pants") ! So began a well regarded career as Shop Head, and a later passion to teach English 12, at Delta Senior Secondary. Prior to becoming a teacher, Eric married the woman of his dreams, Patricia. We remained in England until we were now 3 daughters. Not the best time for seasick little girls and Mum on the Queen Mary. Vivienne, Wendy and Helen grew up and had boyfriends, but as we shared the same school, my sisters and I were always-always on the lookout for Eric possibly prowling the halls! We did grow and marry, giving Eric 8 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren with another on the way. During the summers, Eric liked to build houses. Of course we 3 girls were put to work nailing on the roofs of houses and gradually learned what Eric felt important his girls should know about house building! He liked to travel and after my Mum died at the age of 75, he continued his travels with friends. Even at aged 86, he went to an airfield near Seattle, to fly a Harvard as if no time had passed. There was an instructor along, just in case! With 4 cameras in the 'plane, our famiily banked and rolled and dived with him, as we watched on our T.V.! Eric played tennis and skied until his late 80's; then taught woodwork at Brock House for quite a number of years. He loved school reunions but was always amazed how well he was recognized! I think it was his cheerfulness and kindness that people saw. He was an amazing man who seemingly could fix or build anything. Eric passed away on May 24th at the age of 97.5 years. He will be greatly missed by those whose lives he has touched. There will be a small backyard celebration, when it is safe to do so.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store