Ernest Austin
December 05, 1935 - August 14, 2020
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Ernest (Ernie) Austin, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, cousin, and dear friend to many. Ernie passed away on August 14 after a long battle with cancer, which he fought to the bitter end. Born in England, Ernie immigrated to Canada in 1969 with his wife and two children, making Delta, BC, his place of home for the past 41 years.

He will be remembered for his quick wit, countless jokes, and zest for life. Ernie lived a full life, retiring at the age of 60 but never stopped working or volunteering, as well as taking countless holidays back home to England. His family was particularly proud of his involvement and volunteer work with the 2010 Olympics in Vancouver, as well as the 2012 Olympics in England.

With all of his accomplishments, his greatest joy in life came from his grandchildren and great-grandchildren who refer to him dearly as Papa.

The family wishes to send a special thank you to the staff at the Irene Thomas Hospice for their endless support, kindness, and compassion.

Forever in our thoughts and hearts, we love you to the moon and back, Papa!

Published in Delta Optimist from Aug. 27 to Aug. 29, 2020.
