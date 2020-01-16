TOTH, Ernest Julius It is with great sadness our family announces Ernie's passing on January 8th, 2020 at the age of 81. He touched the lives of everyone he met. Ernie will be dearly remembered for his kindness, charm, warmth, and love of family and friends and will be greatly missed by his loving wife Shirley, his children Brad (Deb), Heather (Leslie), three grandchildren, his brother Richard, his sister Barb, numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. Ernie began his career as a draftsman in the Oil and Gas industry in Calgary, later at Denison Mines, and finally a technical designer at Blueridge Engineering where he worked until his retirement. An ardent gardener and woodworker, he always worked with great pride and enthusiasm. He was an active volunteer at Kirkland House as well as a respected member of the Fraser-Delta Gyro Club. There will be no service but a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in Ernie's memory to the Delta Hospital Foundation, the Kirkland House Foundation, or the . Condolences may be offered at www.deltafuneral.ca Delta Funeral Home (604) 946-6040
Published in The Delta Optimist from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020