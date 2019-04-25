LIX, ERZSEBET It is with great regret that we announce the passing of Erzsebet Lix, 84. She was born in Budapest, Hungary on June 20th, 1934. Erzsebet came to Canada in 1956 as a refugee, first living in Quebec, and then moving to British Columbia. Her greatest passions were cooking and tending to her garden. She was predeceased by her son Steven, and is survived by her husband Istvan, and her granddaughter Amber. The service will be a small, private affair.
Published in The Delta Optimist from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019