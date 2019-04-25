Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Erzsebet LIX. View Sign Obituary

LIX, ERZSEBET It is with great regret that we announce the passing of Erzsebet Lix, 84. She was born in Budapest, Hungary on June 20th, 1934. Erzsebet came to Canada in 1956 as a refugee, first living in Quebec, and then moving to British Columbia. Her greatest passions were cooking and tending to her garden. She was predeceased by her son Steven, and is survived by her husband Istvan, and her granddaughter Amber. The service will be a small, private affair.





It is with great regret that we announce the passing of Erzsebet Lix, 84. She was born in Budapest, Hungary on June 20th, 1934. Erzsebet came to Canada in 1956 as a refugee, first living in Quebec, and then moving to British Columbia. Her greatest passions were cooking and tending to her garden. She was predeceased by her son Steven, and is survived by her husband Istvan, and her granddaughter Amber. The service will be a small, private affair. Published in The Delta Optimist from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Delta Optimist Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close