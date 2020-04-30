Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ethel Jane LEES. View Sign Obituary

LEES, Ethel Jane May 23, 1912 - April 24, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Ethel Jane Lees (Grandma, GG), age 107. Predeceased by her daughter Muriel Collins and her husband John, she leaves behind her sons Jack and Brian, grandchildren Graham (Kathy) of Tsawwassen, Russell (Debbie) of England, Brian and Garry of Scotland and Bruce and Douglas of Toronto, and many great grandchildren. Ethel was born on May 23, 1912 in Dundee Scotland. She was someone who was game for anything - whether it is was playing goal in field hockey when she was 16 or Scottish dancing on stage in France, or learning Facetime and Skype at 100; all was to be embraced. Ethel was an avid reader and knitter. She immigrated to Ontario in the early 60's. Ethel worked for Mattel Toys as a quality control manager, bringing home many toys to be tested by Graham and Russ. She retired at 65 and was still receiving her pension at 107! Ethel moved with her daughter and family to Tsawwassen in 1984. Grandma never missed a hockey or soccer game of her grandsons which took her on many tournament trips to the states, always with a kettle in tow and the likely source of a few motel power outages! She looked forward to her almost daily outings to Save On Foods, Thrifty's and Shoppers - on her red scooter, white hair blowing in the wind. Always a smile on her face, and a story to tell in her Scottish accent. Following the passing of her daughter, GG lived with Graham, Kathy and her great grandchildren Lindsay, Megan, Tyler and the "wee doggie" Delilah, for 3½ years. Grandma made the remarkable move back to "the old country" at 105 years of age to live out her remaining years. A service will be held on May 8th in Dundee Scotland. For all those that remember Ethel, enjoy a "wee spot of tea", a biscuit and a puzzle in memory of her.





