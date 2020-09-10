Born in Warsaw, Poland and came to Canada at age 2. Raised in Abbotsford, BC and studied Civil Engineering at UBC, graduating in 1953. Married Margaret in 1957 and had 3 children. Studied Law at UBC, graduating in 1966 and practised law for 12 years in Tsawwassen. Went back into Engineering and retired from public works at age 65. He worked till 82 as a consultant in Delta and well respected in the community as one one the best. He enjoyed his 7 grandchildren and was a super similar right to the end. He will be missed by all!



