Mum was born Eunice Nesbit in Hoylake, Cheshire and came to Canada as a war-bride in 1944. Eventually settling in Vancouver as a single mother raising her blind daughter Suzanne. Mum very quickly became the feisty “momma-bear” she was known to be throughout her life . She shared her deep love for children with our Dad Bill , not only raising five children of their own , but caring for so many young ones that passed through their homes awaiting adoption. Mums other passions included gardening, singing, and dancing and was famous for her jitter-bugging well into her 80’s, only stopping as dementia took its toll. Her passing was peaceful, surrounded by her kids and the phenomenal care professionals at Westshore Laylum, to whom the family is so grateful. Celebration of life to be announced at a later date . Love you Mum, Jeff , Derek, Peter, Megan and families.

