POWELL, Eva (Ewdokia Demchuk) Eva Powell (Ewdokia Demchuk) passed away on March 5th, 2020, in Tsawwassen, B.C. She was born on March 14th, 1925, in Mundare, Alberta. She is predeceased by her parents, Sadie and Mike Demchuk, as well as her siblings Mary, John, Bill and Michael, and her husband, Reg Powell. She is survived by her children, Ron (Geramy) and Russell, as well as her granddaughter, Jessica (Bob), great grandchildren, Beckett and Zellah, and siblings Rose, Helen, Nick, and George. Eva grew up on a farm in Alberta and lived most of her life in Edmonton until moving to Tsawwassen to help raise her granddaughter. She loved reading and country music, and especially enjoyed the twice weekly Social Hour at the Waterford. A big thank you to the staff at Nurse Next Door for their kindness and companionship, as well as to her former daughter-in-law, Patricia. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Arthritis Society at Arthritis.ca/donate. The family is thankful for the support and kindness during this difficult time. Condolences and messages of support can be made at www.arbormemorial.ca/delta/obituaries Delta Funeral Home (604) 946-6040
Published in The Delta Optimist from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020