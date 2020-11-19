SCHREIBER, Eva October 1943 - November 2020
It is with great profound sadness that the family of Eva Schreiber announce her unexpected passing on Thursday, November 12, 2020. Eva was born October 21, 1943 in Weston, Ontario to Jean and William Winter. She was their only child. Eva grew up in Weston and attended both public and post secondary school there. Her first employer, Kodak, was also located in Weston. In 1966, she and Peter were married and shortly after they accepted a transfer to Alberta. Sons, Paul (Veronica and Olivia) and Kevin were both Alberta born. In 1976, shortly after Kevin's arrival, the family moved to Tsawwassen, B.C. Eva was a loving wife, a dedicated mother and a grandmother "extraordinaire". She cherished her relationship with Olivia. As a young mother, Eva fought and won two separate battles with cancer in 1977 and 1985. She did this with the same quiet strength with which she tackled any and all problems. Eva was a talented and capable lady who never hesitated to take on any task. Her calm, serene composure was the envy of her friends. Entertaining was a pleasure for Eva. She definitely earned her title as "Appetizer Queen". As an active member of Beta Sigma Phi for several years, Eva had many opportunities to hone her hostess skills. After Peter's retirement, he and Eva took many enjoyable trips to Ajijic, where they took advantage of the chance to explore much of Mexico. As well, their travels included several European adventures, highlighted by two Christmas River Cruises. Eva will be remembered as a wonderful lady who touched the hearts of both family and friends. She will be missed. Service will be by invitation only. Everyone is invited to attend a virtual service streaming on November 28th 2020 at 12:00 noon; please join livestream at http://www.livememorialservices.com/Home/ServiceDetail/7918
In lieu of flowers, Eva would have appreciated donations to the Cancer Research Society.