It is with heartfelt sadness that we announce the passing of Florence Thelma Bramwell. Thelma passed away quickly and peacefully with her family by her side at Delta General Hospital.
She will be missed by her four sons, Timothy (partner, Karyn), Jeremy (wife, Giselle), Johnathon (wife, Christine), and Geoffrey (partner, Simona); and nine grandchildren (Anthony, Stephan, Christopher, Ross, Aubrey, Adam, Spencer, Logan, and step-son, Ethan).
She was proud of having worked for the United Nations mission in England, starting a temporary medical staffing agency in Toronto, and pursuing entrepreneurial endeavours in Vancouver. In later years, Thelma supported the Seniors Peer Counselling Society and the Canadian Cancer Society
. Due to COVID-19, a private cremation ceremony was held with her family.