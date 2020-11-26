1/1
Florence Thelma Bramwell
December 28, 1936 - August 08, 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Florence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with heartfelt sadness that we announce the passing of Florence Thelma Bramwell. Thelma passed away quickly and peacefully with her family by her side at Delta General Hospital.

She will be missed by her four sons, Timothy (partner, Karyn), Jeremy (wife, Giselle), Johnathon (wife, Christine), and Geoffrey (partner, Simona); and nine grandchildren (Anthony, Stephan, Christopher, Ross, Aubrey, Adam, Spencer, Logan, and step-son, Ethan).

She was proud of having worked for the United Nations mission in England, starting a temporary medical staffing agency in Toronto, and pursuing entrepreneurial endeavours in Vancouver. In later years, Thelma supported the Seniors Peer Counselling Society and the Canadian Cancer Society. Due to COVID-19, a private cremation ceremony was held with her family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delta Optimist from Nov. 26 to Dec. 26, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved