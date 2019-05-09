PENLAND, Frances Ann February 7, 1920 - May 2, 2019 Frances was born in Beausejour, Manitoba and passed away peacefully in Delta, B.C. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Joseph Hiram Penland and five siblings. Frances is survived by her children; Fred (Lynn), Allen (Jackie), Barbara (Chris), Joanne (Ron), John, and Martin (Marjorie) and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Also remembered by her siblings Gertrude, Lionel and Queenie and their families. Prayers will be offered on Monday, May 13th at 7pm at Sacred Heart Parish, 3900 Arthur Drive, Delta, B.C. where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, May 14th at 11am. Entombment at Gardens of Gethsemani. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a charity of your choice. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Kearney Funeral Services. Vancouver • 604-736-0268
Published in The Delta Optimist from May 9 to May 10, 2019