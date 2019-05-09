Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances Ann PENLAND. View Sign Service Information Kearney Funeral Services Ltd. 450 West 2nd Avenue Vancouver , BC V5Y 1E2 (604)-736-0268 Obituary

PENLAND, Frances Ann February 7, 1920 - May 2, 2019 Frances was born in Beausejour, Manitoba and passed away peacefully in Delta, B.C. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Joseph Hiram Penland and five siblings. Frances is survived by her children; Fred (Lynn), Allen (Jackie), Barbara (Chris), Joanne (Ron), John, and Martin (Marjorie) and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Also remembered by her siblings Gertrude, Lionel and Queenie and their families. Prayers will be offered on Monday, May 13th at 7pm at Sacred Heart Parish, 3900 Arthur Drive, Delta, B.C. where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, May 14th at 11am. Entombment at Gardens of Gethsemani. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a charity of your choice. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Kearney Funeral Services. Vancouver • 604-736-0268







