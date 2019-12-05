Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances Isabel DEPLARES. View Sign Obituary

DEPLARES, Frances Isabel July 26, 1940 - November 24, 2019 It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of our beloved mother Frances Isabel Deplares on November 24, 2019 at the age of 79 in Delta Hospital. Frances passed away peacefully in her sleep with her family by her side after battling lung cancer. Frances was predeceased by her parents Arthur Millard, Barbara Millard (nee Wallace) and her loving husband of 42 years, Constantine "Tikey" Deplares. She was also predeceased by her siblings Alfred Millard, Alice Voltz, and Edward Millard. Frances is survived by her sons Samuel Deplares, James Deplares, daughter Lori Deplares, brother Arthur Millard and many nieces and nephews. Frances was born July 26, 1940 in New Westminster and grew up on a farm in Aldergrove. She married fisherman Constantine "Tikey" Deplares in 1960 and moved to Ladner in 1961. A loving mother and homemaker, her passion was working in her flower garden. In the 80's and 90's she was a fisherman working with her husband Tikey on their gillnetter. Frances had a special affinity with animals, especially horses, cats, dogs and had several pictures of horses and elephants hung on her wall. Some of her favorite charities were WWF, Marmot Recovery Foundation and B.C.S.P.C.A. She enjoyed watching Home and Garden TV and we had a lot of fun watching Blue Jays baseball games together. Frances had a wonderful smile for everyone she met. She will be missed dearly and lovingly remembered. No funeral by request. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to one of her favourite charities.





It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of our beloved mother Frances Isabel Deplares on November 24, 2019 at the age of 79 in Delta Hospital. Frances passed away peacefully in her sleep with her family by her side after battling lung cancer. Frances was predeceased by her parents Arthur Millard, Barbara Millard (nee Wallace) and her loving husband of 42 years, Constantine "Tikey" Deplares. She was also predeceased by her siblings Alfred Millard, Alice Voltz, and Edward Millard. Frances is survived by her sons Samuel Deplares, James Deplares, daughter Lori Deplares, brother Arthur Millard and many nieces and nephews. Frances was born July 26, 1940 in New Westminster and grew up on a farm in Aldergrove. She married fisherman Constantine "Tikey" Deplares in 1960 and moved to Ladner in 1961. A loving mother and homemaker, her passion was working in her flower garden. In the 80's and 90's she was a fisherman working with her husband Tikey on their gillnetter. Frances had a special affinity with animals, especially horses, cats, dogs and had several pictures of horses and elephants hung on her wall. Some of her favorite charities were WWF, Marmot Recovery Foundation and B.C.S.P.C.A. She enjoyed watching Home and Garden TV and we had a lot of fun watching Blue Jays baseball games together. Frances had a wonderful smile for everyone she met. She will be missed dearly and lovingly remembered. No funeral by request. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to one of her favourite charities. Published in The Delta Optimist from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Delta Optimist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close