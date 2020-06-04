STARR, Frances Ruth 23 August 1926 - 23 May 2020 Vivacious, generous, witty, loving, adventurous, stylish, mischievous, radiant, kind: these words describe Frances Ruth Starr (née Boomer) whose family shares the news, with profound sadness, of her passing on Saturday, May 23. Ruth is survived by four daughters: Lea (Ron), Frances (Dave), Christina (Moe) and Rebecca (Mike) and six grandchildren: Geneva Starr, Alex Starr, David (Brittani) and Nicole Armstrong, and Brock and Connor Edinger. She is predeceased by her husband The Rev. Murray Starr, her sister Kay Boomer and her daughter Daphne Starr. Ruth was born at home on Cottingham Street in Toronto, to Frances and Charles Boomer and older sister Katharine. With thick black hair, dark round eyes and a beautiful smile, she immediately began captivating the world. Ruth met lifelong love Murray Starr in the first year of her Bachelor of Arts (Science) at the University of Toronto and after a lively courtship that began with a sweater vest followed by boxes of chocolates, they married on June 2, 1951. Murray and Ruth moved west to Alberta to pursue Murray's career as a priest with the Anglican Church, settling initially in rural Hanna where Lea, Frances, Daphne and Christina were born. Rebecca arrived after the family moved to Calgary. Often called upon to host or assist with church suppers, clergy dinners or congregational events, Ruth delivered with aplomb and generosity throughout her and Murray's career in the Church. Many parish members became lifelong family friends through regular appearance at family Thanksgiving, Christmas or Easter dinners. Ruth loved and supported the arts, especially music and theatre, rarely missing CBC's Saturday Afternoon at the Opera and subscribing annually to Edmonton's Citadel Theatre. She loved the outdoors and loved to travel, beginning with family vacations by station wagon and tent or tent trailer with 5 kids in tow, followed by excursions to the U.K., Europe, Mexico, Israel, Australia and New Zealand and by cruise ship to Alaska or across the Atlantic. Before marriage, Ruth worked as a laboratory technician at Toronto General Hospital and, following her and Murray's move west, also at the Colonel Belcher in Calgary and Hanna General Hospital. Later she was an X-ray technician at a Red Deer clinic and worked as a library clerk at the University of Alberta in Edmonton. Ruth was active as a Girl Guide Commissioner and, later in life, devoted time to Meals on Wheels. After surviving melanoma in 1977, Ruth was a regular volunteer at the Cross Cancer Institute in Edmonton. When Murray was diagnosed with Parkinson disease in 1992, she dedicated herself to caring for him and has greatly missed him since his passing in 1997. In 2012, Ruth moved to the Waterford Residence in Tsawwassen, BC, where she enjoyed life and was compassionately cared for until her passing. Funeral and/or memorial services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to one of Ruth's preferred charities: Sorrento Centre (sorrentocentre.ca), Primate's World Relief and Development Fund (pwrdf.org), Parkinson Canada (parkinson.ca), Crohn's and Colitis Canada (crohnsandcolitis.ca). Walkey & Company Funeral Directors 604 738-0006
Published in Delta Optimist from Jun. 4 to Jun. 6, 2020.