It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of this kind and generous lady. Francine was an artist of renown who shared her love of landscape painting with countless students. She was a passionate traveller, who truly embodied “joie de vivre”, infecting those around her with it. Predeceased by her partner of many years, Edmond Lemieux, she leaves behind to mourn her loss: André (brother), Sebastien (nephew) and Sophie (niece), as well as a group of close friends including her dear friend and travelling companion, Alan Scott. We ask that you consider making a donation to the BC Cancer Foundation in her honour.



