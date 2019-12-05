Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FRANCIS Loreen Rosa. View Sign Obituary

FRANCIS, Loreen Rosa Loreen passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 28, 2019 at the age of 88 years. Born in Regina on November 5, 1931, Loreen was pre- deceased by her parents John and Rose Weber; her first husband Dale Douglas; second husband Colin Francis; sisters Edna Deck and Glenora Griffiths and brother John Weber. Loreen is survived by her children Donna (Ray) Watson, Denise (Doug) Normand, Darlene Douglas, Donald Francis and David Francis; eight grandchildren and six great grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held at 12 noon on Friday, December 6, 2019 at Broadway United Church, 105 Broadway Ave., Regina, SK. A special thank-you to the doctors, nurses and volunteers of the Palliative Care Unit, Pasqua Hospital for their excellent care, compassion and support during Mom's last days. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Loreen's memory to the Canadian Diabetes Association. Online messages of condolence may be left at





