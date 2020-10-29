1/1
Frank Eion Philps
March 20, 1942 - October 20, 2020
Frank died at home on October 20, 2020, with his wife, Lorraine by his side. Frank is survived by wife, Lorraine; his children, Rebecca and Mark; their partners, Brennan and Nicki; his grandchildren, Gus and Albie; his sister, Cynthia; his nieces and nephews; and family in both Australia and England.

Born in Southall, England, Frank was educated at the City of London School before receiving his degree in chemical engineering from the University of Manchester. He first came to Canada in 1966. After returning to England and meeting Lorraine, he settled permanently in Canada with her in 1975. Frank worked at the Port Alice pulp mill for 12 years, before transferring to the Vancouver office in 1987 to handle sales and technical services. While Frank much preferred an afternoon in a quiet pub to jet-setting, through his work he travelled extensively in Europe, Asia, and South America, visiting many countries and making many friends along the way.

At home, Frank was an avid reader and a talented gardener whose experimental approach yielded beauty and colour. Happiness for Frank was watching the hummingbirds in the garden with a good beer.

He was a kind, gentle, and quietly intelligent man with a sharp, and at-times silly, sense of humour. He loved his family deeply and will be sorely missed by them. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to the BC Cancer Foundation.

Published in Delta Optimist from Oct. 29 to Nov. 28, 2020.
