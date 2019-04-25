Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank Ingham Rans Ashton. View Sign Obituary

On March 26, 2019, in his 74th year, Frank unexpectedly passed away.



He will be missed by his wife Carol, daughter Tammy (Jim), son Wes (Diana) and granddaughters Mackenzie and Taylor. Also, sisters, brothers, and many nieces and nephews. He made numerous friends throughout his life, including those he met during his involvement with Softball BC, the Lions Club and Strawberry Hill Hall, to name a few.



One of his greatest lifetime achievements was a 40 plus years commitment, volunteering for the North Delta Football Association. After 25 years of dedication, the mayor proclaimed September 21, 1996 ‘Frank Ingham Rans Ashton Day’, an honour he was very proud of.



Thank you to the staff at Surrey Memorial Hospital for their care and kindness.



In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the B.C. Cancer Foundation in Frank’s memory.

