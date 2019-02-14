Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank Voth VI KLASSEN. View Sign

KLASSEN, Frank Voth VI Frank Voth Klassen VI, 88, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Feb. 8 at Delta Hospital in Ladner. He was deeply loved as a son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. Frank was born on June 2, 1930 in Steinbach, MB to Frank and Katharina - their only son after three daughters. He grew up in Winnipeg and Pemukan (AB) before eventually moving to the Fraser Valley in 1950. He met his first love Ruth Rempel up a cherry tree in Yarrow. They dated three years before marrying October 31, 1953. While living back on the Prairies, they had four children before eventually returning to BC in 1973. In Richmond, Frank started Sonrise Duplication - a successful company that enabled many local musicians, including then 'unknowns' Michael Bublé, Sarah McLachlan, Raffi and Charlotte Diamond, to inexpensively distribute their music on cassettes and CDs long before the advent of iTunes. He ultimately sold the company and retired in 2000. After his wife passed away in 2011, Frank met the final love of his life - Sally Peters, who had also been recently widowed. They married in June 2014 and enjoyed their remaining wonderful years together in Ladner. Frank is survived by sons Frank VII (Karen), Lorne (Rose) and Jeff (Kate); wife Sally and her children Tammy (Harry) Harms and Randy (Lois) Peters; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and sisters Elvira Baerg, Nora Kroeker and Frances Willms; He was predeceased by his parents, first wife Ruth and daughter Cynthia Ruth Klassen (February 10, 2012). Our families thank Dr. Ruth Turnbull and the many fine medical staff at Delta Hospital for their kindness and care of Frank in his final months. A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, February 16 at 11:00 am in Cedar Park Church, Ladner. In lieu of flowers, please donate to MCC and other Christian causes that Frank supported generously during his lifetime of faithful service to the Lord.





Frank Voth Klassen VI, 88, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Feb. 8 at Delta Hospital in Ladner. He was deeply loved as a son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. Frank was born on June 2, 1930 in Steinbach, MB to Frank and Katharina - their only son after three daughters. He grew up in Winnipeg and Pemukan (AB) before eventually moving to the Fraser Valley in 1950. He met his first love Ruth Rempel up a cherry tree in Yarrow. They dated three years before marrying October 31, 1953. While living back on the Prairies, they had four children before eventually returning to BC in 1973. In Richmond, Frank started Sonrise Duplication - a successful company that enabled many local musicians, including then 'unknowns' Michael Bublé, Sarah McLachlan, Raffi and Charlotte Diamond, to inexpensively distribute their music on cassettes and CDs long before the advent of iTunes. He ultimately sold the company and retired in 2000. After his wife passed away in 2011, Frank met the final love of his life - Sally Peters, who had also been recently widowed. They married in June 2014 and enjoyed their remaining wonderful years together in Ladner. Frank is survived by sons Frank VII (Karen), Lorne (Rose) and Jeff (Kate); wife Sally and her children Tammy (Harry) Harms and Randy (Lois) Peters; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and sisters Elvira Baerg, Nora Kroeker and Frances Willms; He was predeceased by his parents, first wife Ruth and daughter Cynthia Ruth Klassen (February 10, 2012). Our families thank Dr. Ruth Turnbull and the many fine medical staff at Delta Hospital for their kindness and care of Frank in his final months. A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, February 16 at 11:00 am in Cedar Park Church, Ladner. In lieu of flowers, please donate to MCC and other Christian causes that Frank supported generously during his lifetime of faithful service to the Lord. Published in The Delta Optimist from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Delta Optimist Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close