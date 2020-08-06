1/1
Fred E. Messenger
April 08, 1933 - July 26, 2020
It is with great sadness that the family of Fred Messenger announces his passing after battling cancer, on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at the age of 87. Fred will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 67 years, Helen; his children, Brad (Joann), Sandra, Brent, and Holly; two granddaughters whom he raised as his own, Jennifer and Jamie; plus 12 other grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. Fred was predeceased by his daughter, Terri; and daughter-in-law, Cheryl.

There will be no service at Fred's request. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the BC Cancer Society.

Published in Delta Optimist from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8, 2020.
