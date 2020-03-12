"Ted" CHRISTIAN,Fred Stanley June 11, 1933 - March 6, 2020 Ted passed away peacefully at the Simon Fraser Lodge in Prince George, BC. He was predeceased by his parents Frank and Claire Christian, and his brother George. Ted is survived and will be greatly missed by his loving wife of 57 years Bertha, daughter Claire (Fred), sons Mike (Tara), and Paul (Trina), grandsons Josh (Trisha), Brendan, and Owen, sisters Margaret Ray and Francis Dobell, sister-in-law Eileen Christian, numerous extended family and good friends. No service by Ted's request.
Published in The Delta Optimist from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020