ELLIS, Frederick Stanley (Stan) 1932 - 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Stan Ellis, on February 11th. He lived independently at the Waterford in Tsawwassen, prior to a brief stay in Delta Hospital where he passed away peacefully. He is survived by his daughter Sandra Simpson (Brian), his 4 sons; Roy (Liz), Gary (Sandra), Raymond (Shannon) and Wesley (Tracy), 8 grandchildren; Pamela (Jason), Christine, Gillian (Don), Janice (Wesley), Shelby, Jenna, Sayge, Dawson and 6 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents, Fred and Ocie Ellis, his wife, Mary and his son, Donald. Stan was born and raised in Vancouver, where the family lived at the foot of Dunbar Street. In his younger years, he worked for the family business, the "Ellis Window Cleaning Company" and joined the Naval Reserve at HMSC Discovery. This is where he met the love of his life, Mary. Stan and Mary spent their early years in Kerrisdale, then moved to Beach Grove where they started their own business, Nu-Port Building Cleaning. They both worked very hard running the business, raising six children and renovating their home, where they lived for over 50 years. Their home was always a welcoming place for friends and family, where many memories were created. Stan was also a past member of the Ladner-Tsawwassen Kinsmen Club. In the late 80's, Stan sold Nu-Port Building Cleaning and went to work for Shato Holdings, where he managed one of BC's first private beer and wine stores at the Ladner's Landing Pub. He enjoyed operating the beer and wine store, where he made many great friends through the years until he retired at age 67. When his loving wife of 62 years passed away in 2015, Stan downsized to the Waterford. The family would like to thank the staff at the Waterford and the staff at Delta Hospital for their support in Stan's final days. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 PM, March 9, 2019, at Delta Funeral Home, 5329 Ladner Trunk Rd. Delta, BC. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the BC Cancer Foundation. Condolences may be offered at







