MCDONALD, Lily March 25, 1927 - May 15, 2019 It is with profound sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved mother and grandmother on May 15. Lily is predeceased by her husband of 57 years, Mickey. She is survived by her son David (Sharon), daughter Gail (Brad) and grandchildren Nicole, Michael, Jenna and Evan, who were the light of her life and she adored. Lily was born in Vancouver and moved to Beach Grove in the mid 1950's. Lily was a devoted wife, daughter, mother, grandmother and sister who spent her life caring for others. We were blessed to have a mother who taught us the importance of family, compassion and empathy. Lily's greatest joy was family and spending time with her grandchildren. She was always there to support them and was their greatest champion in all their endeavors. We will miss you forever Mom, you will always be in our hearts. No service by request. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Salvation Army or your local Humane Society. Published in The Delta Optimist from June 13 to June 14, 2019

