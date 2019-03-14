Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gale Currie. View Sign

Gale Currie (née Eakin) passed away peacefully with her husband by her side on March 2, 2019.



Gale grew up in Powell River, raised her family in Tsawwassen, then spent the last 20 years in Parksville. While in Tsawwassen, Gale raised her family, was a successful realtor, and was heavily involved in community service work. Her selfless devotion continued after moving to Vancouver Island.



Gale was the pillar of the family and was the love that bound us; her home was always open to all and she never hesitated to aid anyone in need. Gale was known for her ease in making great life-long friends. She was quick to share a joke or graciously organize any event with flair. She will be remembered for her feistiness, humour, kindness, and overall as "one amazing lady".



Gale leaves behind her loving husband, Joe; her children and their families, Drew, Brenda (Randy, Ashly), Amanda (Jesse), and Dean (Rita, Darcy, Samantha); and her lone surviving brother, Jack Eakin.



Gale's family will be remembering her in a private gathering. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Gale's memory to the charity of your choice.

