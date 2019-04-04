Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Findlay Chalmers. View Sign

George Findlay Chalmers, age 80, passed away peacefully on March 25, 2019, in Delta, BC. George is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Ann; daughter, Janet (Art); son, Mark (Leane); and grandchildren, Ashton, Cody, Chelsea, and Josh, as well as many wonderful family and friends.



George was born in London, England, on June 9, 1938. George and Ann made the life-changing decision to move to Canada in October 1968 - drawn to Vancouver by the beauty of the North Shore Mountains. George was a passionate builder and retired from welding in 2002. George loved travelling, gardening, animals, and listening to great music, as well as spending time with his family and friends, especially in his English pubs that he built in every house he lived in.



A celebration of life for George will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at 1 pm at Tsawwassen Springs Golf Course, 5133 Springs Boulevard Tsawwassen, BC. In lieu of flowers, donations to the BC Cancer Foundation would be greatly appreciated.

