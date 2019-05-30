Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George PARK. View Sign Obituary

It is with great sadness and heavy hearts we announce the sudden passing of George Park on May 26th, 2019. George was born May 19th, 1933 in Hamilton, Ontario. George, who was dearly loved passed away peacefully at the Irene Thomas Hospice in Ladner while his devoted wife of 62 years, Chuckie, was beside him checking to ensure his comfort while he slept. George was surrounded by all of his children who were a great source of love and pride for him. Although he was aware of the seriousness of his newly diagnosed condition, George's usual great sense of humor and funny remarks were always evident.



George lived a very full life. He spent his early years in Hamilton, Ontario, where he proudly represented the Hamilton Aquatic Club swimming and playing water polo. George represented not only his Club, but also his city and country competing in Marathon Swims, British Empire and Pan America Games, as well as the 1956 Olympic Games in Melbourne, Australia.



George enjoyed countless adventures with Chuckie that included travelling Canada, US and Mexico in their motorhome. George was an amazing role model, not only to his naturally born children, but also to countless other children, adults, and their families in their personal lives as well as in sport. George's kind and caring qualities were known to all those who came in contact with him.



George is survived by his loving wife Chuckie, his 6 children, 4 sons in laws, 9 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren; also countless nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his brother Thurlow and his sister Margaret.



There will be no service or celebration of life, per George's wishes. George celebrated life every day. We will celebrate him in our hearts forever.



Published in The Delta Optimist on May 30, 2019

